Unstable road base causes restrictions on SH-5

ST. MARIES, Idaho – Only one lane of State Highway 5 near milepost 4.75 between St. Maries and Plummer is open due to slides and an unstable road base.

The Idaho Department of Transportation previously closed the SH-5 around 11:30 Tuesday morning but reopened one lane around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. The ITD has opened the back road through the park for car travel only.

According to the Benewah County Sheriff’s Office said the road bed collapsed approximately two feet between the 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.. As of Tuesday evening, the eastbound lane and part of the westbound lanes were effected. State engineers were on scene Tuesday, evaluating the site.

The BCSO advises drivers to “make every effort to avoid this area.”

