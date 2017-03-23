SH-5 in Benewah Co. remains closed due to unstable roads

Highway 5 from St. Maries to Plummer remains closed. (Photo: KREM)

BENEWAH CO., Idaho – Highway 5 from St. Maries to Plummer remains closed due to slides and an unstable road base.

The Idaho Department of Transportation said large cracks and 2-foot vertical drops have developed in the roads.

The typical commute for drivers is typically around 25 minutes one way. The closure has caused that commute to increase to an hour and a half for some drivers.

One local woman said she has been riding her bike from the St. Maries side of the closure to Plummer to avoid the lengthy commute.

© 2017 KREM-TV