N. Idaho lawmaker pokes fun at viral Sasquatch story

Kaitlin Riordan, KREM 5:13 PM. PDT March 28, 2017

BOISE – A lawmaker from North Idaho had a little fun with a viral story about a woman from her district who claimed to have seen Sasquatch.

Idaho Public Television reporter Melissa Davlin tweeted a photo of Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy’s desk with a sign that says, “Idaho District 5: Approximately 45,000 citizens and at least one Sasquatch.”

The sign pokes fun at a story out of Benewah County where a woman claimed to have seen Big Foot just before hitting a deer on Highway 95 near Potlach.

Rep. Troy said she posted the sign because, “There are many more surprising things happening in the Idaho Legislature – especially towards the end of session - than Sasquatch sightings!”

