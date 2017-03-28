N. Idaho lawmaker pokes fun at viral Sasquatch story

Sign posted on Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy's desk (Photo: Custom)

BOISE – A lawmaker from North Idaho had a little fun with a viral story about a woman from her district who claimed to have seen Sasquatch.

Idaho Public Television reporter Melissa Davlin tweeted a photo of Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy’s desk with a sign that says, “Idaho District 5: Approximately 45,000 citizens and at least one Sasquatch.”

But is Bigfoot a Democrat or a Republican? #idleg pic.twitter.com/dII3c8FnIH — Melissa Davlin (@davlinnews) March 28, 2017

The sign pokes fun at a story out of Benewah County where a woman claimed to have seen Big Foot just before hitting a deer on Highway 95 near Potlach.

Rep. Troy said she posted the sign because, “There are many more surprising things happening in the Idaho Legislature – especially towards the end of session - than Sasquatch sightings!”

