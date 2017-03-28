KREM
Close
Weather Alert 18 weather alerts
Close

ID State Highway 5 opens to single lane traffic, alternating directions

Staff , KREM 9:07 PM. PDT March 28, 2017

ST. MARIES, Idaho --  Idaho State Highway 5 opened single lane alternating traffic early Tuesday evening. 

The Idaho Department of Transportation reopened the road to traffic between Parkside Road and Conkling Park road. 

There is no estimate on when the road will completely reopen for full traffic. Road maintenance work is in progress.

Flaggers are on scene to direct traffic between Milepost 5.8 to 6.1, 4 miles west of the Parkline area. 

© 2017 KREM-TV

KREM

SH-5 in Benewah Co. remains closed due to unstable roads

KREM

ITD working to repair SH-5 after road cracks, sinks

KREM

Unstable road base closes SH-5 near Plummer

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories