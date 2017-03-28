ST. MARIES, Idaho -- Idaho State Highway 5 opened single lane alternating traffic early Tuesday evening.

The Idaho Department of Transportation reopened the road to traffic between Parkside Road and Conkling Park road.

There is no estimate on when the road will completely reopen for full traffic. Road maintenance work is in progress.

Flaggers are on scene to direct traffic between Milepost 5.8 to 6.1, 4 miles west of the Parkline area.

