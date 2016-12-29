Benewah Community Hospital will no longer deliver babies

Benewah Community Hospital. (Photo: KREM)

ST. MARIES, Idaho – Infants will no longer be delivered at Benewah Community Hospital.

On December 22, the hospital’s board voted to modify obstetrics services offered at the hospital. The changes will take place over the next several months and are expected to be fully implemented by July 1, 2017.

According to a release from the hospital, the decision came after months of discussion among board members, medical staff, administration and community members.

BCH has been unable to secure physicians currently practicing family medicine with the obstetric component. The hospital has been recruiting for a family practice with obstetrics physician opening since 2012.

“With fewer than three OB providers, the demands of a rigorous call schedule creates burn-out among physicians,” the release read.

According to the release, plans are being developed to support patients’ prenatal, postpartum and well-baby care moving forward. In addition to providing local pre-natal care, the hospital is finalizing arrangements for all expectant mothers to be under the care of physicians trained in obstetrics and gynecology.

