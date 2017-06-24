Beat the heat at Hoopfest 2017

(Photo: Morand, Luke, KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash — Fans of Hoopfest spent a lot of time viewing the tournament from the comfort of the shade on Saturday.

Clear skies all day Saturday made it difficult to find a spot away from the heat.



Some of the spectators said they weren't prepared for Saturday's heat and did not bring enough water. Attendees also said they recommend sunscreen.

A health official at one of the Hoopfest medical booths said she had not seen any heat-related injuries or issues.

However, she also said Saturday was busier in the booth because people were looking to escape the sun.

The weather is forecast to be hotter on Sunday, so bring a lot of water and try and stay cool!

