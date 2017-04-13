Avista wins national customer service award

KREM
SPOKANE, Wash. – Avista Utilities received the Edison Electric Institute’s 2017 National Key Accounts Award for Outstanding Customer Service.

The award is given to electric companies that provide superior service to national and multi-site energy customers. This year, Avista was one of eight recipients chosen by customers in a nationwide open-ballet process.

“To be one of the few utilities in the country receiving this award is a real honor and an acknowledgment of the incredible service our employees provide to our customers,” said Dennis Vermillion, president of Avista Utilities.

Over 700 companies, spanning a variety of industries, were eligible to nominate and vote for utilities with impressive customer service. These companies rated utilities on innovative offerings, ease of incentive programs and appropriate communications and customer service during power outages. 

