SPOKANE, Wash. – A Spokane stadium hit a grand slam on a list of the best stadium experience in the United States.

Avista Stadium, home of minor league baseball team the Spokane Indians, ranked as the 31st best stadium experience in the United States, according to Stadium Journey.

The website cites Avista Stadium’s history, including the wall of Spokane Indian tribe history, Rim of Honor for those who have influenced the Spokane Indians, and Hall of Fame Plaza that recognizes Spokane Indians players, manager and owners, as the reason for its inclusion.

Stadium Journey asked its 100 writers to name their top ten stadiums in North America and the website compiled its list from the votes.

Avista Stadium also ranked second on Stadium Journey’s minor league baseball list, after Parkview Field in Fort Wayne, Indiana.



