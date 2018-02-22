Avista reports profits down for 2017

SPOKANE, Wash.— Avista Corporation posted a 21.3-million-dollar net profit decrease in 2017 from 2016.

According to a release from Avista, the company’s net profits were $115.9 million in 2017 which was down from $137.2 million in 2016.

"Our performance during 2017 was strong,” said Scott Morris, the chairman and CEO of the company said in a release.

Morris said the company benefited from higher than usual hydroelectric generation and lower natural gas prices.



