Clarkston HS used to have a South Carolina Gamecock as mascot

(Logos courtesy of Clarkston High School and University of South Carolina)

CLARKSTON, Wash. --- A local high school used to use the South Carolina Gamecocks logo as their own.

Clarkston High School's mascot has always been the Bantams, a type of chicken.

The school’s athletic director said in the 1930s and 1940s, they used a variety of unlicensed rooster images as their mascot.

Later, they switched to using the South Carolina logo and used it for years!

“Then our art teacher, Mike Clay, drew a really cool bantam,” explained Shannon Wilson, the school AD. “That was like 10-15 years ago.”

They have been using that new logo ever since.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs will take on the South Carolina Gamecocks this Saturday in the NCAA Final Four on CBS.

