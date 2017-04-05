Body found in Snake River believed to be man missing since '08

Sirens. (Photo: KREM.com)

ASOTIN CO., Wash. – A body believed to be that of a man missing since 2008 was located in the Snake River near Chief Timothy Park on March 21, Asotin County Deputies confirmed.

Authorities believe the body is that of Gary Thompson. Thompson has been missing since May 16, 2008 when it was believed he had fallen off his boat. He was presumed drowned while fishing the Clearwater River near Spalding, Idaho.

While deputies attempted to identity the victim, the body was taken to Seattle for forensic testing to include DNA.

Asotin County detectives worked with the Moscow Police Department to contact Thompson’s wife, Sharon.

When the body was located, there were keys to a Dodge pickup and ARE canopy located in the victim’s pants pocket. Thompson owned a 2003 Dodge pickup with an ARE canopy. Sharon Thompson met with detectives and used the keys to unlock the door to the pickup, as well as turn it on.

Sharon identified another personal item found in the victim’s pockets that she believes belong to Thompson.

The Asotin County Sheriff and Coroner’s office will continue the identification process of the investigation through DNA for confirmation.

