Allman Brothers Band drummer, co-founder dead at 69

Butch Trucks, drummer and co-founder of the Allman Brothers Band died Tuesday at 69.

WMAZ 8:06 AM. PST January 25, 2017

Butch Trucks, a founding member of the Allman Brothers Band died Tuesday, according to Rolling Stone magazine. He was 69.

Page Stallings, the drummer's booking agent, confirmed Truck's death to Rolling Stone, according to an article posted on the magazine's website Wednesday morning.

The cause of death is currently unknown, the article states.

(© 2017 WMAZ)


