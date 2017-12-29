All-gender bathroom. (Photo: KING)

A student-led effort has created change at Vashon Island High School.



When students return to school next week, they'll find new, all-gender restrooms.



Members of the school's "Queer Spectrum Alliance" asked the school board for the change last year and even helped research funding for the transition.



The district approved converting a complete set of men's and women's bathrooms into all-gender restrooms.

Vashon's principal says this is the safest and clearest way to protect transgender students.

