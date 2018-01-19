Alaska Airlines, Seattle fashion designer Luly Yang debut new uniforms

Alaska Airlines and fashion designer Luly Yang debuted new "West Coast" inspired uniforms for Alaska Airlines staff.

The new design has been in the works for two years and will outfit more than 19,000 Alaska, Virgin America and Horizon Air employees starting in late 2019.

Alaska Airlines settled on the new design after surveying thousands of uniformed employees, following up with focus groups and work site visits to understand the features different work groups wanted to see in their new uniforms.

Most employees wanted uniforms that contained more pockets and uniforms that could be easily worn by all body shapes and sizes, and perform well in a range of climates. The new uniforms will be layered so employees can add or decrease layers, depending on the climate they are in.

"The Virgin America uniform has been such a sleek and modern look that I thought it would be so hard to top," said Justin Fitzgerald, a flight attendant who worked for Virgin America and now Alaska Airlines. "Seeing Luly's designs brought to life has been super exciting! Ms. Yang has taken a lot of our input and has created a very cool, classic yet modern, West Coast vibe!"

