AG urges senate to support sick Hanford workers

On Wednesday afternoon the Senate Labor, Commerce and Sports Committee will hold a public hearing in Olympia as it considers a house bill to help sick Hanford workers get worker compensation claims accepted.

State Attorney General Bob Ferguson spoke out about the bill and urged lawmakers to pass the measure.

“I know what they (Hanford workers) are going through; I know how they’re suffering. What’s happening is not right, and it seems like for the state legislature it’s the least they could do to pass a bill like this,” said Ferguson.

SHB 1723, sponsored by Rep. Larry Haler R-Richland, aims to help workers diagnosed with certain illnesses get the care and compensation they need. It would grant a presumption of occupational illness for Hanford workers, similar to what the legislature granted to firefighters in 1987. The illnesses included for Hanford workers include respiratory disease, heart problems experienced after exposure to toxic chemicals, neurological diseases such as toxic encephalopathy (occupational induced dementia), and certain cancers.

Ferguson said it’s the legislature’s “obligation” to stand up for these workers, who are employed by federal government contractors but are citizens of the state of Washington, carrying out hazardous but necessary jobs.

“They’re doing it on behalf of the people of our state and we should be cognizant of that and this bill I think recognizes the danger of their job and rightfully places them in a certain category,” said Ferguson.

Ferguson’s office, along with the advocacy group Hanford Challenge and Local Union 598 sued the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) and its contractor in 2015 on behalf of sick workers. They accuse the defendants of knowingly putting workers in harm’s way at the site. Since filing suit, Ferguson has met with many Hanford workers, many of whom have waged bitter battles with DOE and its worker compensation administrator, Penser North America, in an effort to get their claims approved.

KING 5 has found that at Hanford, worker compensation claims are rejected at a rate 52 percent higher compared with the state average, even though it is the most contaminated job site in America.

In an ongoing series “Sick and Forgotten at Hanford,” KING has revealed that despite qualified medical diagnosis and histories of exposures to dangerous toxins used to make components for nuclear bombs, tactics are used to deny the workers claims, including submitting misinformation, incomplete information and sending them to psychiatrists and independent medical examiners who suspect them of faking their illnesses.

Penser North America is the contractor hired by the US Dept. of Energy to screen and manage claims and send information to medical examiners, but by law, only the state Dept. of Labor and Industries can accept or reject a claim.

Dave Klug is a current Hanford worker with 24 years at the site. He fought Penser for a year-and-a half before getting a claim accepted. He’s had thyroid cancer, and continues to be treated for occupational asthma, also known as reactive airways disease.

On January 25, 2010, Klug stepped outside of a Hanford control room in street clothes and was hit with a significant dose of chemical vapors. He said it nearly knocked him to the ground. The dangerous work of pumping high-level radioactive waste from an underground nuclear waste tank categorized as Tank C-104 was underway, yet full respiratory protection was not mandatory. Over a dozen workers reported symptoms at the time.

Klug immediately developed a bright red rash on his neck that has not dissipated over the last seven years. His face was numb for six weeks. He started having muscle twitches and breathing problems. Blood work showed he had elevated levels of dangerous toxins in his system: arsenic, cadmium, lead, mercury, and thallium. Yet when he applied for help through the worker compensation program, he was denied and told his condition must have been a pre-existing one.

“(They made me feel) like a criminal. The way they treat you. They’re doing credit checks, they talk down to you…it’s horrible,” said Klug.

Klug said he felt harassed by Penser representatives and the Dept. of Energy’s attorney. For nearly a year Klug couldn’t work, and without a salary or assistance with medical expenses, he ended up broke.

“I had to cash vacation time to make ends meet. I had to take a 401K loan and (default) on another one, not pay it, to make ends meet,” said Klug.

Penser’s president, Phil Valdens, said his company’s role is limited in the process as outlined by state law. In the end, only the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries can accept or reject a claim.

“As a (claims administrator for DOE) we must maintain an objective position and process the claims per state law. As human beings, we all empathize with anyone who is suffering from a medical issue, especially when that medical issue is severe and can impact a person’s ability to work and provide for themselves and their family. From the information we have provided it is evident our role is limited and for any real change to occur regarding the Washington State workers’ compensation claim process our legislature must make those changes,” said Valdens.

Earlier this month the Washington State House of Representatives passed SHB 1723 by a wide margin. Now the measure is in the hands of the Senate Committee, chaired by Sen. Michael Baumgartner, R-Spokane.

“If lawmakers want to send their kids out there and work at Hanford, go for it. My guess is if they did that those who have some concerns might change their perspective,” said Ferguson.

There is no fiscal note attached to SHB 1723. Worker compensation claims at Hanford are funded by the DOE, not the state of Washington.

