Woman killed in head on crash near Washtucna

WASHTUCNA, Wash. – A 20-year-old woman was killed in a crash Sunday night on State Route 26 just west of Washtucna.

Officials say Rachel Pomeroy, 20, was driving eastbound when her car collided with a westbound car around 4:30 p.m. Pomeroy was later pronounced dead. The other driver, Donald Graham, 60, was not injured.

Authorities said the two cars hit head on. State Route 26 was closed for 3 hours and reopened around 9:00 p.m.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. No charges are expected to be filed in the crash.

