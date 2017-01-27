Woman found dead with gunshot wound to head in Othello

Sirens (Photo: AP Graphics)

OTHELLO, Wash. -- The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found dead in a home in Othello early Friday morning.

Adams County deputies responded to a call of shoots fired at a home on Barton Road around 1:50 a.m. Officials said they were told a woman had been shot in the head and the suspect in the shooting had threatened to kill others at the same location.

Authorities said the suspect fled in a green Honda. Grant County deputies located the suspect and the car a short time later.

At the home on Barton Road, deputies found a woman dead with a gunshot wound to the head. Washington State Patrol’s Crime Scene Response Team is on scene.

The suspect is in the custody of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

