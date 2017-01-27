Woman found dead with gunshot wound to head in Othello

OTHELLO, Wash. -- The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found dead in a home in Othello early Friday morning.
Adams County deputies responded to a call of shoots fired at a home on Barton Road around 1:50 a.m. Officials said they were told a woman had been shot in the head and the suspect in the shooting had threatened to kill others at the same location.
Authorities said the suspect fled in a green Honda. Grant County deputies located the suspect and the car a short time later.
At the home on Barton Road, deputies found a woman dead with a gunshot wound to the head. Washington State Patrol’s Crime Scene Response Team is on scene.
The suspect is in the custody of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.
(© 2017 KREM)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs