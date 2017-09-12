Suspect dies after jumping off overpass onto train, was eluding police

Photos from Adams County Sheriff Department Facebook (Photo: KREM)

ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. — Adams County deputies are assisting Washington State Patrol in the investigation of a male who died while eluding police after jumping from an overpass onto a moving train.

Adams County Sheriff Department posted on Facebook and said the man was being pursued in his vehicle from Franklin County. The vehicle had been reported to be eluding Franklin County, WSP and Connell Police. The male driver continued into Adams County.

The Facebook post states spike strips were used but were ineffective.

The post states the vehicle lost its tires and came to a stop in an area near Ritzville on I-90. As police were ordering the male out of the vehicle, he fled on foot onto an overpass in the area.

Reports show he jumped from the overpass onto a moving train and did not survive.

Adams County Sheriff Department said the suspects name is withheld at this time until notification of the next of kin. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

