Man survives landslide in Adams County (Photo: KREM)

ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. – It’s a situation you couldn’t imagine being a part of.

A county highway just outside the town of Lind in Adams County washed out right as Richard Ledgerwood was driving over a culvert. The road gave way taking him and his car with it. Amazingly, that man was able to quickly climb out of his car as it was sinking.

Here's a pic Ledgerwood took. That small bit of white is all you can see of the Blazer he was driving. It's hard to believe he's not hurt. pic.twitter.com/1mItDfXEKo — Taylor Viydo (@KREMTaylor) February 16, 2017

"Exactly like you see in the movies. Just dropped down and slammed in. It was just like you see in the movies," said Ledgerwood.

It was around 5:45 Thursday morning when Ledgerwood was driving from Lind to Warden for work. He makes this drive twice a day. But Thursday was different. Right as Ledgerwood drove on the little bit of road, the ground beneath gave way. The airbags in his SUV deployed and water came rushing in. It was time to act.

"Climbed out through the window on the driver's side, onto the roof. The roof was under water then," he explained.

He said it was pitch black when all this happened. Luckily, Ledgerwood had a flashlight on hand and he said it helped save his life.

“There was no seeing nothing. You're in the hole and it's dark," Ledgerwood explained.

Richard Ledgerwood was driving on the road when it collapsed. It was pitch black outside. He credits this flashlight for saving him. pic.twitter.com/T6cN4f76iA — Taylor Viydo (@KREMTaylor) February 16, 2017

Once Ledgerwood got out of the mess, he even flagged down an oncoming driver and warned him of the danger. Ledgerwood only walked away with some minor soreness but his Chevy Blazer is a total loss. He realizes that is the least of his worries.

"God was my co-pilot. It's the way it is. If I was in another vehicle than what I was actually in - I don't believe I'd actually be here," Ledgerwood said.

