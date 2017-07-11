4-year-old boy rescued from Spokane River dies at hospital

(Photo: Rusbashan, Amber)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said in a tweet late Tuesday that the 4-year-old boy who fell into the Spokane River at the Downriver disc course died at the hospital.

Officials said the 4-year-old fell into the river near the eighth hold on the disc course. The boy's parents told first responders that "they turned their back for just a second and he was missing."

Thoughts & prayers for a local family tonight that lost a child and the heroic responders that did everything humanly possible to save him. — Brian Schaeffer (@SpokaneFire) July 12, 2017

Spokane Police responded to multiple calls that a 4-year-old boy fell into the river. Police and fire crews were on scene with water rescue equipment. Rescue crews from the Spokane Fire Department and Spokane Valley Fire Department were in kayaks looking for the boy according to Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer. After a short search, the boy had been located half a mile down the river from the course and pulled out of the water according to officials.

Incident: 2017041147 - Marine Rescue - Full Response Location: N Aubrey L White Pkwy and N Downriver Dr — Brian Schaeffer (@SpokaneFire) July 12, 2017

Spokane fire officials said he had no pulse and was not breathing when he was rescued. Medics are reportedly still performing CPR and transported him to Sacred Heart hospital. Schaeffer said he did not see any visible signs of trauma.

Schaeffer said everyone is hopeful for a positive outcome.

"Kids, especially young children, are very tenacious for their desire to live. The water is cold. We didn't see any visible signs of trauma, so we're hopeful that there could be an outcome that's positive in this case, but we just don't know," said Schaeffer.

Schaeffer mentioned that although the swells of the river may seem to have gone down, the current under the water is still very strong. A group of people further down the river told officials they had been there for a couple of hours and did not see the boy come through. This led Schaeffer to believe he was being carried under water and was pulled down by the undertow.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information follows.

© 2017 KREM-TV