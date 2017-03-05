4 arrested at pro-Trump rally in Olympia for assaulting police

OLYMPIA -- Four demonstrators were arrested Saturday at a pro-Trump rally in Olympia.
According to Washington State Patrol Sgt. James Prouty, the demonstrators were arrested for assaulting a police officer.
Several hundred people attended the rally at Heritage Park. A smaller group of anti-Trump demonstrators were also there.
Police said it was unclear if the arrested demonstrators were part of the anti-Trump or pro-Trump group.
