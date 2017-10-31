3 students expelled after threats made to Lake City HS

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho—School district officials in Coeur D’Alene voted to expel three students in connection to the threats made earlier in October to Lake City High School.

The expulsions come after threats and offensive images were posted on social media that involved Lake City High School students, according to school officials.

Reports form the school district said the Board of Trustees held three disciplinary hearings Friday and Thursday.

"The board’s decisions were made in the best interest of the health and safety of all students. Further, students need to know their conduct on social media can be grounds for suspension or expulsion," said a statement from the Coeur d’Alene Public Schools Board of Trustees.

