3 crashes involving 5 semis cause backups along Fourth of July Pass

Three crashes involving five semis caused major backups along Fourth of July Pass. (Photo: KREM)

FOURTH OF JULY PASS – Three separate crashes involving five semis caused major delays and closures along Fourth of July Pass on Thursday morning.

As of 10:05 a.m., west bound lanes of Interstate 90 were closed and east bound I-90 was limited to one lane.

4th of July pass closed for the next few hours. Multiple semis involved pic.twitter.com/xIMig5QqUE — Matt Vergara (@KREMMatt) January 19, 2017

The first incident involved a semi sliding off the interstate.

The second incident was caused after a semi failed to slow down and crashed full-speed into a log truck. The log truck had slowed down after attempting to avoid the first incident. Authorities confirmed there were victims involved with injuries, but did not say the status of those injuries. At 10:05 a.m., crews were attempting to extricate one of the drivers. Authorities said a surgeon from Kootenai County was being brought to the scene.

The third crash involved a semi trying to avoid the previous crashes. The truck driver attempted to use the median, but crashed into a berm and hit another semi. The driver did not suffer any injuries.

Idaho State Patrol said they do not know when the area will be open..

