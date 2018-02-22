Will you get a ticket from driving five over the speed limit?

Speed limit school zone

SPOKANE, Wash.-- It is a common question that many drivers have been asking for years--- will you get a ticket for driving five miles over the speed limit in Spokane County?

Three different law enforcement agencies: Spokane County Sheriff, Spokane Police Department and the Washington State Patrol were asked the question.

According to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, going over even one mile of the speed limit is a violation, but whether or not you get a ticket is under the discretion of the deputy or officer who pulls you over.

"The reason why most deputies give a little bit of leeway is because there are plenty of things that could happen in between. We are all human, it could be tires being different, a speedometer being off, a little bit of a decline, things like that," said Deputy Mark Gregory from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

All three agencies said that tickets are not typically issued for going five miles over the speed limit, but it all depends on the situation.

“It's been my experience that most of the time officers do not ticket somebody for simply doing five miles over the speed limit. Depending the location and the situation you certainly could get a ticket, but most officers that I have come in contact with are looking for folks going a little bit faster,” said Trooper Jeff Sevigney from the Washington State Patrol.

Spokane police say weather conditions, school zones and construction zones can enforce stricter precautions for safety reasons.

The final answer is that you could go over five miles the speed limit and not get a ticket, but you could also get a ticket depending on the discretion of the officer who pulls you over.

© 2018 KREM-TV