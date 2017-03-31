10-day veto deadline starts for Otter on grocery tax bill

A customer checks out the ready-made food section at a grocery store. (Photo: Associated Press)

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - A proposal to repeal the state's 6 percent sales tax on groceries has been sent to Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter's office, kicking off the 10-day deadline the Republican governor has to either veto or approve the bill.

According to House Chief Clerk Carrie Maulin, the grocery tax repeal bill was transmitted to the governor's desk Friday after being signed by Senate President Pro Tem Brent Hill.

In Idaho, a governor has five days to sign or veto legislation when lawmakers are in session. However, the Idaho Legislature went home for the year on Wednesday. This means Otter now has 10 days to decide the fate of HB 67 - which has become one of the most closely watched proposals lawmakers approved this year.

Otter has already come out against repealing the sales tax on groceries, but stopped short of saying he will veto it.

