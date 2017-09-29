Local restaurant gives teens job, life experience

SPOKANE, Wash.—A Spokane soul food restaurant will support the community’s teenagers by giving them both job and life experience.

Owner Michael C. Brown said he has called Spokane home for nearly 60 years. He said the city has given him many life experiences and he wanted to return the favor.

Brown is working to open a restaurant called “Fresh Soul.” He said it will serve southern food and is set to open before the end of 2017.

Brown said he was planning to combine the restaurant with a nonprofit he founded that mentors and tutors at risk kids in the community, Spokane Eastside Reunion Association.

“The purpose is to give these kids hope, we want to revitalize the whole community, we want people to embrace and see what is going on here in this community and let them know that with God all things are possible," said Brown.

Brown said those who work for the business are required to take part in the tutor program.

It's a new #Spokane soul food restaurant that will give teenagers both life and job skills. Coming up on @KREM2 Morning News! pic.twitter.com/DE0uo02Niy — Kierra Elfalan (@KierraKREM) September 29, 2017

