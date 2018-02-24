Local photography project has astronaut enthusiasts over the moon

Share This Story

A local photograpy project is helping space enthusiasts fulfill past and present dreams of playing astronaut.

On their honeymoon, Don and Julia Derosier watched an episode of the popular television show “Doctor Who” where an astronaut emerged from the water. Space Hero Mission was born shortly afterward.

The couple purchased a replica model of the Apollo 11 space suit online for nearly $2,000 with the intent of photographing people in unique landscapes.

“It was basically like Christmas for us [when it came in the mail],” Don added.

Space Heroes can pay $250 for an hourlong photo session in the suit, which includes two high-resolution photos.

“It’s different and people get really excited about that,” Don said.

Don recently took over the Space Hero Mission project but his wife is still an active photographer in the area.

The Space Hero Mission photographs feature subjects posing at iconic Inland Northwest landmarks, including Palouse Falls State Park, Bowl and Pitcher in Spokane and in the streets of Spokane’s very own downtown.

On Wednesday, a partnership began between Spokane Arts and Space Hero Mission to benefit the local arts community. Ten percent of Space Hero Mission’s proceeds will benefit the nonprofit.

“They [Spokane Arts] have such big hearts for the art community here. They want it to thrive and they want it to grow,” Don said.

Don said he wants to show the Spokane community that art is a valid profession and spread awareness about interactive arts experiences.

Melissa Huggins, executive director of Spokane Arts, said Space Hero Mission’s work immediately resonated with her.

“This series itself is really unique, it’s whimsical,” she said. “It has this great juxtaposition…of seeing an astronaut transposed in an urban environment or another environment that you wouldn’t expect."

On Wednesday, Don photographed the entire Spokane Arts staff in the space suit.

“I think it’s a good example of a project in Spokane that is really collaborative and unique and gives people a way to interact with it and engage with it,” Huggins added.

Don and Julia moved to Spokane from Alaska a few years ago. Don said it was difficult to start a photography business in Alaska “if you didn’t want to shoot the Northern Lights or wildlife."

In 2015, Space Hero Mission’s work was featured in Terrain. Shortly after, the photographers and the space suit toured the Inland Northwest to allow more people to have their photographs taken while wearing the suit. A $3,000 Kickstarter campaign funded the trip.

The couple charged $100 per photograph in the suit and donated ten percent of the proceeds to World Relief Spokane, a refugee resettlement nonprofit.

“Our theme was finding home…what is home to you, finding your place in the world. That really resonated with people because it was around the time of the refugee crisis,” Don said.

Don’s future goal: Purchasing a real space suit. If he gains enough of a following, he would love to reach out to NASA for help.

Don and the space suit will make some out of state stops in early March, including a trip to Boise on Mar. 8 and in Las Vegas, Nevada, Mar. 10-13. He said he is excited to explore more of the U.S.

Visit Space Hero Mission’s Instagram page or the Don and Julia Photography website for more of Don and Julia's work.

