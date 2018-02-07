Local construction company experiencing money troubles

SPOKANE, Wash. - A local company appears to be in financial trouble. Vandervert Construction Inc. – a well-known, Spokane-based company – recently was placed in receivership.
Vandervert, a company that recently handled the Steam Plant project – will have an attorney that manages their assets and affairs for the time being before the next steps are determined.
Going forward, the company could file for bankruptcy.
© 2018 KREM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs