Local construction company experiencing money troubles

Staff , KREM 2:11 PM. PST February 07, 2018

SPOKANE, Wash. - A local company appears to be in financial trouble. Vandervert Construction Inc. – a well-known, Spokane-based company – recently was placed in receivership.

Vandervert, a company that recently handled the Steam Plant project – will have an attorney that manages their assets and affairs for the time being before the next steps are determined.

Going forward, the company could file for bankruptcy. 
 

KREM

