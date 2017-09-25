Local artist hopes to inspire, beautify the city

Photo:Daniel Lopez

SPOKANE, Wash.—A local artist put his talent to work to beatify and inspire the city of Spokane.

Mural painter, Daniel Lopez said he’s been painting murals for about four years.

Lopez said the paintings not only gave him something to do, but also helped him create a name for himself.

He used just a few cans of paint to bring beauty to concrete around the city.

His latest work took place under the Altamont overpass.

“I'm always trying to do something new. But this one is magpies and finches, and they're flying together. Not against each other. They're all in the same sky, you know, there's enough room for everybody to fly,” said Lopez,

Lopez said as his projects take shape and his purpose is fulfilled, he hopes his painting of unity will inspire passersby and beautify Spokane.

“I'm just super thankful. You know I try to support local because local supports me. And Spokane has supported me. And that's why I've made it. And I try to do what I can,” said Lopez.

Lopez said it’s sometimes easier for him to use art to vent than to actually vent.

You may not know the name Daniel Lopez, but if you’ve driven through #Spokane you’ve probably seen his work. He’s painted murals for 4 yrs pic.twitter.com/dHDfrVwnSe — Rob Harris (@KREMRob) September 25, 2017

© 2017 KREM-TV