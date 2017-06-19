Left lane campers target of extra WSP emphasis this week

(Credit: Washington State Patrol)

Washington state troopers will be targeting left lane "campers" statewide as part of an emphasis patrol Tuesday - Thursday.

State law requires drivers to stay out of the left general purpose lane unless they are passing slower traffic. WSP says left lane campers can lead others to engage in road rage or aggressive driving, creating a dangerous situation.

Left lane campers can be fined $136.

WSP says it pulled over 16,453 left lane violators in 2016.

