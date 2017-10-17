LeBron James featured on cover of GQ as 'Greatest Living Athlete'

(Photo: Paul Dukovic, GQ)

The Cavs' run at what they hope is a second NBA championship in three years tips off tonight against Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics, and while there's still a question as to whether or not LeBron James will play, the basketball legend is already making some news off the court.

James has been featured on the cover of GQ's November issue, in which the magazine anoints the three-time NBA Champion as the "Greatest Living Athlete."

In an article featured in the magazine and online, James and GQ Style Editor Mark Anthony Green touched in a variety of topics, including whether or not the four-time MVP would stick around the league long enough to play against his now 13-year-old son, LeBron Jr:

I don't know if I could play washed [up], but I damn sure would love to stick around if my oldest son can have an opportunity to play against me. That'd be, that'd be the icing on the cake right there...I'll foul the s--t out of him! I'd give him all six fouls. I'd foul the s--t out of Bronny, man.

However, the two also spoke about more serious issues, such as James' recent criticism of President Trump, as well as Dan Gilbert's infamous letter written after James decided to sign with Miami back in 2010.

I don't really like to go back on that letter, but it pops in my head a few times here, a few times there. I mean, it's just human nature. I think that had a lot to do with race at that time, too, and that was another opportunity for me to kind of just sit back and say, 'Okay, well, how can we get better? How can we get better? How can I get better?' And if it happens again, then you're able to have an even more positive outlook on it.

And when asked what he may "owe" to the city of Cleveland?:

LeBron James owes nobody anything. Nobody. When my mother told me I don't owe her anything, from that point in time, I don't owe anybody anything. But what I will give to the city of Cleveland is passion, commitment, and inspiration. As long as I put that jersey on, that's what I represent. That's why I'm there—to inspire that city. But I don't owe anybody anything.

The Cavs' season tips off tonight at 8 p.m. from Quicken Loans Arena.

© 2017 WKYC-TV