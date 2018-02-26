Kids could face felony charges if they make threats against schools, other students

School classroom in Japanese high school (Photo: maroke)

SPOKANE, Wash. - Across the nation and here in the Inland Northwest, it is a national problem: school threats.

Threats made to schools or specific students can disrupt class and cause panic for both kids and parents.

The threat is often reported, but what happens after a student is caught making one?

Investigators and prosecutors are tasked with determining who made the threat, and if it was just reckless talk or a true threat.

A Spokane County prosecutor said depending on the situation, a student making a threat could be charged with harassment or malicious harassment. There has to be reasonable fear the person would carry out the threat.

That is a class C felony in Washington State. Threatening to blow up a school or cause the building significant damage is also a felony.

Another, more obscure law makes it illegal to disrupt school. So, prosecutors said, a school threat could be serious enough to interrupt the regular school day, which would be a misdemeanor and result in a fine.

Kootenai County Prosecuting Attorney Barry McHugh said a school threat can fall under different statues, depending on the situation there. The state of Idaho does have a law that is geared toward school threats, which is a misdemeanor, but it only addresses threats made on-campus.

An Idaho state lawmaker recently proposed a bill that would open that up to threats made on and off-campus, as well as social media.

Spokane and Coeur d’Alene school officials said when it comes to disciplining a student, it depends on the situation. However, students could face suspension and expulsion.

Following the school shooting in Florida, Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich held a press conference and said he planned to take any local threats very seriously.

“There is going to be zero tolerance in this county to making these kind of threats to your school, to your classmates, so be forewarned,” Knezovich said. “We are no longer playing a game.”



