KCSO: Teen driver's attempt to ‘beat the train' ended with crash, critical injury

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho --- One of the two teenagers injured in a Thursday night crash was still in critical condition, as of Friday morning, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office.

Austin C. Wiseman of Hayden, 18, was apparently driving when his car was hit by a train. The passenger in the car, Brandie Zaring, 15, was treated and released from the hospital, according to KCSO.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office reported it appeared Wiseman had been trying to “race the train,” according to witnesses, as he traveled parallel to the Union Pacific train on Thursday, on a dirt service road next to the rails.

KCSO reported the driver then turned southbound “directly in front of the train” at a “well posted crossing” at Huetter Road.

The train then hit the car, on the driver’s side door, “due to his failure to yield to the right of way to the train,” according to KCSO.

To access the service road next to the rails, per KCSO, Wiseman drove through private property owned by the Union Pacific Railroad.

KCSO said in a release the train was likely going about 45 mph at the time of the collision. They said data from the train is being downloaded and will be reviewed by investigators.

Dennis Stinebaugh, the Kootenai County Sheriff’s spokesperson, said they had stopped about 25 vehicles the day before at the same intersection for driving through the same stop sign.

