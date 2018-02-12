Volunteer firefighter drowns while kayaking on Snoqualmie River

Eastside firefighters recovered the body of a kayaker from the Snoqualmie River in North Bend Saturday. (Photo: KING)

The Gold Bar Firefighter's Association confirms one of its own died while kayaking on the Snoqualmie River.

The association says Sam Grafton died Saturday while kayaking near North Bend. Rescue crews say Grafton was with a group of friends on the river when he somehow ended up in the water and drowned.

Colleagues say Grafton, who was in his late 20s, was a volunteer firefighter/EMT in Gold Bar and Index.

He was also a rescue technician trained in swift water rescue and high angle rescue.

Grafton had posted GoPro videos of his kayaking adventures in Washington and around the world on social media.

The Gold Bar Firefighter's Association posted the following statement Sunday on Facebook:

"Your friendship to our community and selfless passion for helping others will never be forgotten.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

© 2018 Associated Press