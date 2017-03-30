Juvenile threatens to 'blow up' or shoot Ferris High School

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

SPOKANE, Wash. – Police took a local juvenile into custody on Thursday night after he made threats to blow up Ferris High School.

The juvenile also said he might show up and shoot the school instead.

Officers said the threat was made via text messages. The teen in questions attends a different school.

Officers said they went to his house and booked him into Juvenile custody for “Threat to Bomb or Injure Property.

Police urged parents to monitor their kid’s cell phone and social media use.

© 2017 KREM-TV