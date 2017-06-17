Juvenile loses control of motorcycle in Nez Perce

NEZ PERCE COUNTY, Idaho — A 17-year-old lost control of his motorcycle on US12 just west of Gifford Reubens road in Nez Perce County Saturday.

Idaho State Police said the juvenile rider was eastbound on US12 coming out of a curve when he encountered stopped traffic due to repainting of the highway lines.

Idaho State Police said he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and was transported to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

