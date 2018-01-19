Washington state lawmakers' emails, texts are public, judge rules

A judge in Washington state has ruled that the records of state lawmakers are subject to public disclosure.

Thurston County Superior Court Judge Chris Lanese ruled Friday in favor of a media coalition, led by The Associated Press, that sued in September.

The group challenged the Washington Legislature's assertion that lawmakers are excluded from stricter disclosure rules that apply to other elected officials and agencies.

Attorneys for the Washington Legislature had argued that lawmakers exempted most of their records from the state's public records act through a series of changes in past years and therefore were not violating the law.

The news organizations filed requests for records from all 147 Washington lawmakers last year, including daily calendars, text messages and documentation of staff complaints against House and Senate members.

