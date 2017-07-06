John Mayer reacts to Montana earthquake on Twitter

John Mayer performs a Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble song a onstage during the 30th Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Public Hall on April 18, 2015 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Like many people who felt the earthquake in Montana last night, musician John Mayer took to social media to share his thoughts.

Wow. Earthquake in Montana. So if you wonder if you're crazy and you're searching the words earthquake and Montana, earthquake Montana. — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) July 6, 2017

Mayer is a part-time resident of Paradise Valley, Montana. Paradise Valley is located near the Gardiner entrance to Yellowstone Park and Bozeman.

According to the U.S. Geographical Survey, tremors from the 5.8 magnitude earthquake that shook western Montana could be felt in the Bozeman area and as far east as Billings, Montana.

Mayer tweeted USGS's earthquake list comparing last night's tremors with past earthquakes.

According to USGS it's the 8th biggest earthquake on record in Montana. look at years and then "26 minutes ago." #geology pic.twitter.com/NF81DaHuLD — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) July 6, 2017

© 2017 KREM-TV