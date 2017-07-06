KREM
John Mayer reacts to Montana earthquake on Twitter

Tasha Cain, KREM 6:33 AM. PDT July 06, 2017

Like many people who felt the earthquake in Montana last night, musician John Mayer took to social media to share his thoughts.

Mayer is a part-time resident of Paradise Valley, Montana. Paradise Valley is located near the Gardiner entrance to Yellowstone Park and Bozeman.

According to the U.S. Geographical Survey, tremors from the 5.8 magnitude earthquake that shook western Montana could be felt in the Bozeman area and as far east as Billings, Montana.

Mayer tweeted USGS's earthquake list comparing last night's tremors with past earthquakes.

 

