It's that time of year, check out these fall festivals around the INW

It's fall in the Inland Northwest! Whether you're excited for the changing colors of the leaves, or pumpkin everything, there is an event for you to enjoy this fall!

Green Bluff Apple Festival- Weekends of Sept.-Oct.

Get your pumpkins, fruits and veggies along with a day of fun in at Green Bluff Farm’s Fall Festival just outside of Spokane. Details.

Fresh Hop Ale Festival- September 30

Voted one of the top ten beer festivals in the nation by ‘thrillist.com,’ the Fresh Hop Ale Festival in Yakama celebrates the hop and craft beer industry. Details.

Valleyfest- Sept. 22- Sept. 24

Valleyfest is full of fall fun including live entertainment, parades, vendors and more. Details.

Spokane Oktoberfest- Oct. 27- Oct. 29

Time to celebrate German cheer, dancing and eating! Two entertainment stages, live bands and beer gardens await! Details.

Fall Fest at Garden Plaza Sept. 23

If you’re looking for local autumn arts and craft goods you found the right place. The Garden Plaza at Post Falls will host the 7th Annual Fall Festival at Garden Plaza. Details.

