Issaquah 6-year-old fighting rare, cancerous brain tumor

Hunter Jones, pictured with his parents Krista and Brad, has a rare tumor called Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma.

An Issaquah family is fighting to preserve the quality of life for their six-year-old boy, Hunter Jones, who has a rare, aggressive, and difficult to treat cancerous brain tumor called Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma or DIPG.

"What happens to these kids is horrendous," said Krista Martin Jones, Hunter's mother.

Hunter was diagnosed almost a year ago at Seattle Children's Hospital and doctors gave him less than a year to live.

"It's inoperable which means they can't go in and take it out. It's a web of cells, cancer cells that are mixed in with healthy cells," said Brad Jones, Hunter's Father, "Less than 1 percent live past 5 years. "

Hunter's speech has slowed, he's had some difficulty walking and one of his eyes has started to fall in the middle. His parents know this could just be the beginning.

"They lose the ability to talk, they lose their ability to hear and to see until eventually, they are unable to breathe."

That's why they're fighting to stop the cancer from growing. Through a network of other DIPG families they connected with a doctor in Mexico that does Intra-arterial chemotherapy.

"This goes right to the brain and it administers a whole dose right to it. It doesn't go through his whole body it doesn't make him sick," said, Brad, "He's awake an hour later and we're walking out of the hospital the next morning, walking which is unheard of."

When the Jones family return from their trips to Mexico for treatment, they check in at Seattle Children's Hospital for an MRI.

"We want our child to have opportunities that a 7-year-old should be able to have."

A spokesperson from Seattle Children's says DIPG research is a major priority, and it is supportive of DIPG clinical trials that may lead to better treatments.

Right now there are two DIPG clinical trials open at Seattle Children's. For more on how you can support Hunter and his family you can head to his Facebook page: Healing Hunter Jones.

© 2018 KING-TV