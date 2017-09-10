INW sees huge improvement in air quality

SPOKANE, Wash. – Air quality for the Inland Northwest saw improvements Sunday.

The Environmental Protection Agency had air quality sitting in the “good” and “moderate” categories across eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Wildfires in the region will continue to cause some haze and smoke to stick around until the end of the week and possibly into next week.

Spokane’s Air Quality Index was sitting at 45 Sunday morning, but was predicted to fall into the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” category as the day went on.

Moses Lake had an AQI of 35 Sunday morning and was forecasted to stay in the “good” and “moderate” categories throughout the next few days.

Sandpoint had an AQI ranking in the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” category. Sunday morning the city was at an AQI of 101, and was forecasted to remain in that category for several days. Last week, Sandpoint had the worst air quality in the United States.

Coeur d’Alene was sitting in the “moderate” category Sunday morning. It was expected to reach “unhealthy for sensitive groups” Sunday afternoon and remain in that category through the beginning of the work week.

