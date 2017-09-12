Instacart brings groceries right to Spokane area residents' doors

Empty shopping trolley (Photo: bizoo_n, Custom)

SPOKANE, Wash.—Spokane area residents won’t need to leave their homes for groceries starting Tuesday.

Instacart, a San Francisco based grocery delivery service, started delivering groceries from four grocers and a pet store to people living in Spokane Valley, Millwood, Irwin, Valleyford, Glenrose, Country Homes, Fairwood, Vera, Pasadena Park, Mead and Orchard Prairie September 12.

Instacart will be delivering from Albertson’s, Fred Meyer, Costco, Natural Grocers and even Petco.

Reports said people can expect their groceries delivered to their doors in about an hour.

The delivery fee for orders costing more than $35 is $5.99. Instacart also offers monthly and yearly delivery payment options called Instacart Express. The cost for those services is $14.99 a month or $149 a year. Instacart Express also promises one-hour delivery on purchases that cost more than $35.

The company will cover more than 130,000 households.

