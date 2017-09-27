Inland Celluar users unable to hear 9-11 dispatch in Nez Perce Co.

LEWISTON, Idaho—The Lewiston Police Department said people using Inland Cellular Service for their phones are unable to hear or be heard by dispatch when they call 9-11.
Officials said Inland Cellular was aware of the situation and so was the Nez Perce County 9-11 Coordinator.
Authorities asked that if people have an emergency and can’t hear anything when they call 9-11, that they stay on the line so dispatchers can try to locate them with GPS.
