Inland Celluar users unable to hear 9-11 dispatch in Nez Perce Co.

Staff , KREM 8:59 AM. PDT September 27, 2017

LEWISTON, Idaho—The Lewiston Police Department said people using Inland Cellular Service for their phones are unable to hear or be heard by dispatch when they call 9-11.

Officials said Inland Cellular was aware of the situation and so was the Nez Perce County 9-11 Coordinator.

Authorities asked that if people have an emergency and can’t hear anything when they call 9-11, that they stay on the line so dispatchers can try to locate them with GPS.

