Industrial incident kills 1 person in Athol

ATHOL, Idaho—An industrial incident at Merritt Brothers Lumber Company has left a 45-year-old man dead.
Officials with Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a call of an unconscious person Friday morning.
Reports said the employee had been trying to clear a machine of a broken piece of wood.
Authorities said the incident was not being investigated as suspicious.
