Industrial incident kills 1 person in Athol

Staff , KREM 9:38 AM. PDT September 15, 2017

ATHOL, Idaho—An industrial incident at Merritt Brothers Lumber Company has left a 45-year-old man dead.

Officials with Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a call of an unconscious person Friday morning.

Reports said the employee had been trying to clear a machine of a broken piece of wood.

Authorities said the incident was not being investigated as suspicious.

