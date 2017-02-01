Idaho spending $650,000 to feed elk, deer and antelope

Idaho Fish and Game puts out feed for big game animals. (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - Idaho is spending about $650,000 this winter to feed elk, deer and antelope at 110 sites around the southern half of the state.

Idaho Fish and Game Department officials say this has been one of the hardest winters in recent memory. State Wildlife Game Manager Jon Rachael says they really are worried about some animals, especially deer.

"We do not have a prediction at this stage how much the deer population is going to be affected. We are anticipating we are going to lose a significant amount of fawns," said Rachael.

Fish and Game says it's feeding about 10,000 elk, 10,000 deer and 100 antelope.

The sites are in areas where officials say an unusually severe winter is causing problems for big game.

Officials say the number of elk being fed represents 7 percent of the state's elk population, while the number of deer being fed is less than 2 percent.

Officials say the emergency feeding is intended to reduce damage to private crops, keep animals from roads and provide nutrition.

State officials say deer and elk herds have grown with several years of mild winters, but numbers could decline this winter.

