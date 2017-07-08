Idaho man has been missing for over a week

photo by the Idaho County Sheriff's Office

IDAHO COUNTY, Idaho --- An Idaho man has been missing for days, and sheriffs just found a medical item belonging to him on the bank of the Salmon River.

John “Randy” French was supposed to go on a fishing trip on June 30 and come back home on July 1. The last place he was known to be was in the Salmon Rapids Lodge parking lot in Riggins on June 29. But he was gone the next morning before he was supposed to leave for the fishing trip. It was reported that French seemed confused and disoriented and was possibly suffering a health issue at the time.

French is driving a Maroon 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche pickup with an Idaho license plate 9435D, it is a specialty salmon plate.

On July 8 the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a person finding a medical item on July 7, approximately five miles north of Riggins, on the bank of the Salmon River. French’s family confirmed the item belonged to him.

The ICSO is now focusing search efforts in the area between the Lake Creek Bridge and Fiddle Creek.

If you see French or his vehicle please contact the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office at 208-983-1100.

© 2017 KREM-TV