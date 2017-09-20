Idaho governor signs $576 million deal to ship wheat to Taiwan

Idaho Gov. Butch Otter is worried that some residents facing possible flooding in some areas of the state aren't taking what he calls a potential disaster seriously. (Photo: KTVB)

SPOKANE, Wash --- Taiwan has agreed to purchase $576 million of U.S. wheat over the next two years.

Most of the wheat will come from Idaho, North Dakota and Montana. Idaho Governor C.L. “Butch” Otter and Taiwanese milling industry officials signed a $576 million agreement Wednesday in Boise.

The agreement said the U.S. will ship 1.8 million metric tons of wheat to Taiwan in 2018 and 2019 combined.

Taiwan mostly buys Idaho’s soft white wheat to use in cookies, crackers and noodles, according to the Idaho Wheat Commission.

This is the eleventh time leaders with the Taiwan Flour Millers Association have pledged to buy U.S. wheat. The TFMA imports wheat on behalf of all 20 Taiwanese flour mills.

The U.S. supplies more than 80% of Taiwan’s total wheat imports each year.

