Idaho flu-related deaths on the rise

BOISE --- Idaho health officials are starting to get a sense of how bad the flu is this year and the early numbers do not look good.

Officials from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare said they have gotten reports of 47 flu-related deaths this season.

The flu season typically starts in the fall and ends around May, when the weather gets warmer.

For perspective, during the flu season from 2012 to 2013 they had 35 deaths. This year is already past that benchmark.

In Washington , the Department of Health said there have been 172 flu deaths this season.

(© 2017 KREM)