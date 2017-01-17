Ice storm warning prompts early closures for affected local schools

Road conditions near Moses Lake jan. 17

OTHELLO, Wash. – With the warnings of an ice storm heading towards Othello and surrounding areas, multiple school districts on Tuesday either had early dismissal or canceled classes.

The Othello School District canceled all of their afterschool activities because of the ice storm warning. The Quincy School District also had an early dismissal while the Warden School District was closed Tuesday.

The Ephrata and Soap Lake School Districts canceled classes on Tuesday because of the ice storm warning.

The warning is in effect until 9:00 a.m. Wednesday. The alert said significant ice accumulations will create treacherous travel conditions.

A forecast for the Moses Lake area said the freezing rain is supposed to be worse by evening.

Moses Lake had some freezing rain this morning, but the roads look ok right now. Forecast says it's supposed to get worse this evening.

