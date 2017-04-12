KREM
Hwy 31 near Ione reopens Wednesday

Staff , KREM 11:37 AM. PDT April 12, 2017

IONE, Wash. – State Route 31 between Ione and Metaline reopens at 12:00 p.m. Wednesday.

 

 

A mudslide closed the highway on March 16 at 4:00 p.m. The road has been closed to traffic ever since. 

