Hwy 31 near Ione reopens Wednesday

Highway 31 near Ione reopened Wednesday after being closed for a month.

IONE, Wash. – State Route 31 between Ione and Metaline reopens at 12:00 p.m. Wednesday.

A mudslide closed the highway on March 16 at 4:00 p.m. The road has been closed to traffic ever since.

