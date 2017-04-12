Hwy 31 near Ione reopens Wednesday

IONE, Wash. – State Route 31 between Ione and Metaline reopens at 12:00 p.m. Wednesday.
Great news! #SR31 between #Ione and #Metaline opens at noon today! Thanks for your patience everyone. (No more rain, please.) #wawx pic.twitter.com/NPdEI8qYVv— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) April 12, 2017
A mudslide closed the highway on March 16 at 4:00 p.m. The road has been closed to traffic ever since.
© 2017 KREM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs